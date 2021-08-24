San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 24, 2021: Warming up with smoky skies

Warmer today with highs near average with hotter weather the rest of the week into the weekend as temperatures trend 5 to nearly 10 degrees above normal.

The heat peaks Thursday though it will be a drier heat with less marine layer influence and lack of monsoon moisture. Patchy fog will be possible each morning otherwise sunny skies will prevail.

Through at least tomorrow we'll notice hazy skies due to smoke moving south from the fires burning in Northern Califonia.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the deserts from Wednesday through Friday due to high temperatures between 110 to 115 degrees. The warmer coastal areas will see 80s, well into the 90s inland and even low 90s in the mountains.

Temperatures taper off slightly by the weekend though humidity will be trending upward as monsoon moisture begins to surge west. By Sunday we'll see a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm over the mountains with a better chance on Monday.

While we've had a break in monsoon moisture for a couple of weeks, we'll likely see it return a few more times before the end of the season in September.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 80-89°

Mountains: 84-95°

Deserts: 104-108°

