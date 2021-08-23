San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 23, 2021: Warming Trend Begins

A warming trend begins today with temperatures trending 2 to 7 degrees warmer than yesterday with better clearing to sunny skies by the afternoon.

By midweek temperatures will warm another 5 to nearly 15 degrees when we'll see 80s at the coast and 90s inland. The hottest days will be Wednesday through Friday, though it will be a drier heat with less marine layer influence and lack of monsoon moisture.

Breezy at times in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 15 to 35mph while the coast and inland areas will see winds less than 15mph.

Through tomorrow we'll notice hazy skies due to smoke moving south from the fires burning in Northern Califonia.

Temperatures taper off slightly by the weekend though humidity will be trending upward as monsoon moisture begins to surge west. While we've had a break in monsoon moisture for a couple of weeks, we'll likely see it return a few more times before the end of the season in September.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 77-85°

Mountains: 78-88°

Deserts: 101-105°

