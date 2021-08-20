San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 20, 2021: Fair into the Weekend

Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees below average away from the coast through the weekend as another trough of low pressure develops to our north.

Thick marine layer clouds each morning with increasing sunshine into the afternoon, though some areas closer to the coast may only see partial clearing.

The marine layer influence and warm ocean water temperatures will keep the humidity up for the coast and most inland areas but it will be much drier in the foothills, mountains, and deserts.

Breezy at times in the mountains and deserts through the weekend with westerly gusts of 15 to 35mph while the coast and inland areas will see winds less than 15mph.

With cooler air filtering in from the Northwest we will notice more smoke in the sky leading to hazy conditions.

Temperatures will go back up next week, warming above average by Wednesday when we'll see some 80s at the coast, 90s inland to the mountains and near 110 in the deserts. Temperatures getting even hotter for week's end.

While it will get warmer it will also be less humid with less of a marine layer influence and no return of the monsoon so it will be a drier heat.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 74-86°

Deserts: 99-101°

