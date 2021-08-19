San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 19, 2021: Feeling like spring

A trough of low pressure to our north is ushering in the cooler air that will keep temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below normal away from the coast today. Thicker marine layer clouds may be able to squeeze out some drizzle to a few light showers this morning.

The marine layer influence and warm ocean water temperatures will keep the humidity up for the coast and most inland areas but it will be much drier in the foothills, mountains, and deserts.

Not as windy in the mountains and deserts today but westerly gusts of 20 to 35mph will still be possible today with gusty winds through Saturday. The coast and valleys will be breezy at times with winds of 5 to 15mph.

Another upper-level low will develop tomorrow into Saturday which will keep temperatures well below normal through the weekend along with an unseasonable marine layer.

Temperatures will go back up next week, warming above average by Wednesday when we'll see some 80s at the coast, 90s inland to the mountains and near 110 in the deserts. While it will get warmer it will also be less humid with less of a marine layer influence and no return of the monsoon it will be a drier heat.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 77-82°

Mountains: 70-87°

Deserts: 97-101°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry