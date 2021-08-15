Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 15, 2021: Humid conditions to start the week

8 a.m. forecast for Aug. 15, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:32 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 13:27:12-04

The heat is here to stay for a little bit longer, coupled with the increase of monsoonal moisture starting Sunday.

Stray showers are also possible, as we picked up trace amounts in Santee, Kearny Mesa, and Poway.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, but as you look east will begin to see towering clouds as thunderstorms begin to develop. Monsoon thunderstorms will bring the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding, so stay vigilant to the changing conditions.

The chance for storms will last from Sunday through Wednesday. Peak activity will be over the mountains and deserts, but a few storms could move west into the valleys and potentially all the way to the coast. The best chance for storms to travel outside of the mountains westward will be on Monday.

Sunday's Highs
Coast: 75-80°
Inland: 84-97°
Mountains: 89-96°
Deserts: 104-109°

