San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 14, 2021: Humidity on the way

The humidity is expected to increase with possible storms starting Sunday.

We'll see the upper 70s to low 80s along the coast with upper 80s to low 90s inland. Monsoonal moisture will increase once again, with possible thunderstorms in the county starting tomorrow. Monsoon thunderstorms will the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding, so stay vigilant to the changing conditions.

The chance for storms will last from Sunday through Wednesday. Peak activity will be over the mountains and deserts, but a few storms could move west into the valleys and potentially all the way to the coast. The best chance for storms to travel outside of the mountains westward will be on Monday, possibly Tuesday too.

Next week will stay humid, but temperatures could drop a few degrees mid to late week. The overall pattern will be warm and humid, even as temperatures drop a few degrees. Monsoonal thunderstorms could be back for next weekend, stay tune to the details.

Saturday's Highs

Coast: 73-78°

Inland: 82-93°

Mountains: 87-95°

Deserts: 104-109°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

