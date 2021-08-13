San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 13, 2021: Hot & humid

A hot and humid end to the week with temperatures trending near to 7 degrees above average. Warm and muggy weather continues into the weekend, though temperatures will drop a few degrees.

While clouds will build over the mountains each afternoon through tomorrow it's not like to see any showers or thunderstorms develop.

Monsoon flow strengthens Sunday through Wednesday when we'll see isolated showers and thunderstorms. Peak activity will be focused over the mountains and deserts but a few storms could move west into the valleys, potentially all the way to the coast, especially Monday and Tuesday.

Localized flash flooding, heavy rain, gusty winds and abundant lightning will be the major threats over the mountains and deserts.

It will be warm and muggy into next week though temperatures will be coming down by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible for coastal communities and some inland areas each morning.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 87-95°

Mountains: 80-98°

Deserts: 104-109°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry