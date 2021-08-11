San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 11, 2021: Monsoon storms

Overnight and early morning thunderstorms across the county lead to localized flash flooding and rocks and mud on roadways in the mountains and deserts, gusty winds and even a funnel cloud spotted off the coast of Long Beach.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, focused over the mountains and deserts, with a slight chance for some activity to move west into the valleys.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 8pm. Heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning will be the threats that accompany any storms. Stay weather aware as conditions will change quickly where thunderstorms form.

The chance for storms subsides Thursday and Friday with a surge bringing another chance for activity over the weekend into early next week, mainly Sunday and Monday.

In addition to the humidity, it will also be hot with temperatures mostly in the 90s inland and 80s for the warmer coastal areas. The hottest temperatures will be through the end of the workweek with temperatures dropping by Monday.

Low clouds and patchy fog will impact coastal communities and some inland areas each morning with monsoon clouds each afternoon.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 87-95°

Mountains: 78-97°

Deserts: 103-107°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry