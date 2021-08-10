San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 10, 2021: Monsoon Storms

Monsoon moisture builds through tomorrow bringing isolated rain and thunderstorms to the county, and while peak activity will be focused over the mountains there is a slight chance anywhere in the county.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the mountains from noon today until 8pm tomorrow. Heavy rain, strong winds, small hail and lightning will be the threats that accompany any storms. Stay weather aware this week as conditions will change quickly where thunderstorms form.

The chance for storms subsides Thursday and Friday with a surge bringing another chance for activity over the weekend into early next week.

In addition to the humidity, it will also be hot with temperatures mostly in the 90s inland and 80s for the warmer coastal areas.

Low clouds and patchy fog will impact coastal communities and some inland areas each morning with monsoon clouds each afternoon.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 83-93°

Mountains: 80-96°

Deserts: 103-108°

