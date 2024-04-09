San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 9, 2024: A warming pattern before the chance for weekend rain

Tranquil and warm weather will prevail through Thursday before a center of low-pressure moves in, ushering in a weekend cooldown with the chance for showers.

It's a mostly clear and chilly morning with scattered 40s and 50s. This afternoon, daytime highs will be anywhere from 7-14 degrees warmer and nearly 10 degrees above seasonal. The heat peaks on Wednesday with mid-80s inland and mid-70s along the coast. Then, we'll have a slow climb to cooling for the second half of the week.

Be prepared for a change in wind patterns on Friday, as onshore flow increases and brings with it periods of gusty winds, particularly targeting the mountains and deserts.

We'll noticeably cool on Saturday as temperatures plummet 10 to 15 degrees into the 60s. As of Tuesday morning, most of the showers will be light, impacting Sunday and Monday, with the potential for some patchy drizzle and heavy mist on Saturday.



Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 65-73°

Deserts: 85-89°

