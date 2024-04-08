San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 8, 2024: Mostly clear for Eclipse Day with a warming pattern on tap

Happy Eclipse Day! You'll be able to see a partial eclipse just after 10 a.m. with 59%-65% obscurity, peaking between 11:10 and 11:15 a.m. and ending just after 12:30 p.m. Today's conditions for the view will be mostly sunny, with the potential for patchy clouds closer to the coastal and beach communities.

As the day progresses, the fog will dissipate, leading to mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures. Despite starting cool in the 40s and 50s, we have a mild day on tap with mid to upper 60s across the coast and valleys.

Onshore flow will pick up, bringing in a nice sea breeze, with windier conditions for the mountain slopes and deserts.

High pressure strengthens on Tuesday, ushering in a dome of warm air over the county through Thursday. The heat peaks and daytime highs will rise above seasonal norms by Wednesday, reaching the 70s and 80s across the coast and valleys.

Soak in the vitamin D while it's here because winds will increase, and clouds will move in on Friday ahead of a trough of low pressure moving south.



Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 58-66°

Deserts: 77-81°

