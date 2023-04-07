San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 7, 2023: Pleasant into Easter Weekend

Today will be a touch cooler than yesterday for the coast and valleys, though still near average, while the mountains and deserts will warm a few degrees.

A storm passing through the Pacific Northwest will enhance the sea-breeze today and tomorrow bringing a few more clouds into the mix. We'll also see gusty winds in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 40mph.

Easter Sunday will be warmer with patchy low clouds and fog in the morning quickly clearing to sunny skies and temperatures trending near to 10 degrees above average. Expect daytime highs in the mid to upper-60s for the coast and mountains, mid to upper 70s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Slightly warmer on Monday with warmer than normal temperatures through Tuesday. Temperatures plummet starting Wednesday as a trough of low pressure develops bringing even colder temperatures by Thursday, gusty winds and the possibility of light showers.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 53-68°

Deserts: 81-85°

