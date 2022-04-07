San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 7, 2022: Summer-like heat peaks!

The heat peaks today and tomorrow with highs soaring 15 to 25 degrees above average for most of the county and 10 degrees above normal in the deserts.

A ridge of high-pressure building over the west is leading to these summer-like temperatures. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 6pm Friday for the coast and valleys.

We can expect 80s at the coast, 90s inland, 80s in the mountains and 100s in the desert on the hottest days. Friday will be the warmest day in the mountains while the desert heat will peak Friday and Saturday before cooling begins. I'm forecasting a record high in El Cajon today with several more records expected tomorrow.

Santa Ana winds peak this morning with a Wind Advisory in effect until 4pm for our inland valleys due to easterly winds of 25 to 50mph and isolated higher gusts.

High heat and low humidity will elevate fire danger, please be cautious and avoid machinery or anything that could potentially spark or start a fire. The winds will subside on Friday, but the hot and very dry conditions will continue.

Cooling begins Saturday with temperatures plummeting 10 to 15 degrees with another 5 to 10-degree drop Sunday. This weekend we'll see 70s Saturday dropping to 60s Sunday for the coast and mountains, 80s cooling to 70s inland while the deserts will drop from 100 to the mid-90s.

Even cooler next week with an overall drop in temperatures of 20 to 35 degrees compared to the heat this week! A storm diving south will bring in the cooler weather as well as a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday and expect gusty westerly winds.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 77-88°

Inland: 90-98°

Mountains: 67-83°

Deserts: 93-98°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry