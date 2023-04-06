San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 6, 2023: Finally feeling like spring!

Temperatures will trend near average today, finally feeling like spring should! The deserts are still about 5 degrees cooler than normal and actually slightly above normal near the coast.

Breezy this afternoon with gusts of 15 to 30mph possible pretty much anywhere in the county. Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts tomorrow afternoon though gusts will be less than 40mph.

A weak disturbance will pass through the Pacific Northwest tomorrow which will locally strengthen the sea-breeze and bring a minor dip in temperatures for the coast and valleys tomorrow and Saturday, though the mountains and deserts will continue to warm.

Easter Sunday will be warmer with patchy low clouds and fog in the morning quickly clearing to sunny skies and temperatures trending near to 10 degrees above average. Expect daytime highs in the mid to upper-60s for the coast and mountains, mid to upper 70s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Mostly sunny and dry weather is sticking around into next week. It's looking possible for a couple more rounds of wet weather by mid to late April so be sure to stay with Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this late-season storm.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 52-67°

Deserts: 75-79°

