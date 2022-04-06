San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 6, 2022: Feeling the heat

Temperatures warm another 5 to nearly 15 degrees today with the heat peaking tomorrow and Friday when highs will trend 15 to 25 degrees above average!

A ridge of high pressure will build the rest of the workweek leading to these summer-like temperatures. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11am lasting until 6pm Friday for the coast and valleys.

We can expect 80s at the coast, 90s inland, 80s in the mountains and 100s in the desert on the hottest days. Several record highs are within reach tomorrow and Friday.

Santa Ana winds will build today and tomorrow with a Wind Advisory in effect from 6am today until 4pm Thursday for our inland valleys due to easterly winds of 25 to 45mph.

High heat and lowering humidity will elevate fire danger, please be cautious and avoid machinery or anything that could potentially spark or start a fire. The winds will subside on Friday, but the hot and very dry conditions will continue.

Cooling begins Saturday with temperatures plummeting 10 to 15 degrees with another 5 to 10-degree drop Sunday. This weekend we'll see 70s Saturday dropping to 60s Sunday for the coast and mountains, 80s cooling to 70s inland while the deserts will drop from 100 to the mid-90s.

Even cooler next week with an overall drop in temperatures of 20 to 40 degrees compared to the heat this week! A storm diving south will bring in the cooler weather as well as a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday and expect gusty westerly winds.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77°

Inland: 84-92°

Mountains: 70-83°

Deserts: 93-97°

