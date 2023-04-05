Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 5, 2023: Frosty morning, fair afternoon

Posted at 5:16 AM, Apr 05, 2023
It's another chilly start to the day with a Frost Advisory in effect until 8am for the inland neighborhoods; the coldest spots are in the 30s this morning, most of the county is in the 40s.

Today will be the last day of cooler than normal temperatures, feeling more like spring tomorrow with continued warming into Easter Weekend. By Easter, temperatures will be 5 to 20 degrees warmer than today which means highs will be near to 10 degrees above average; expect mid to upper-60s for the coast and mountains, mid to upper 70s inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Mostly sunny and dry weather is sticking around into next week. It's looking possible for a couple more rounds of wet weather by mid to late April so be sure to stay with Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this late-season storm.

Wednesday's Highs: 
Coast: 62-65°
Inland: 63-68°
Mountains: 50-62°
Deserts: 70-74°

