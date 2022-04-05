San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 5, 2022: Hot week's end

Temperatures warm another 3 to 6 degrees today with most of the county topping out 5 to 10 degrees above average under sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure will build the rest of the workweek leading to summer-like temperatures for the second half of the week. A Heat Advisory will go into effect Wednesday at 11am until 6pm Friday. Temperatures will soar 15 to 25 degrees above average, with record highs within reach Thursday and Friday.

We can expect 80s at the coast, 90s inland, 80s in the mountains and 100s in the desert on the hottest days.

Santa Ana winds will develop Wednesday and Thursday. The winds will be weak to moderate gusting up to 40mph. High heat and lowering humidity will elevate fire danger, please be cautious and avoid machinery or anything that could potentially spark or start a fire.

Cooling begins Saturday with temperatures plummeting 10 to 15 degrees with another 5 to 15-degree drop Sunday becoming even cooler next week as storm dives south.

This weekend we'll see 70s dropping to 60s for the coast and mountains, 80s cooling to 70s inland while the deserts will drop from 100 to the mid-90s.

Next week will start out much cooler as a low-pressure system moves over the west coast. Depending on the track of the storm we may get a chance for rain and expect gusty westerly winds.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-72°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 68-82°

Deserts: 93-97°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry