San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 4, 2022: A warming trend begins today

A warming trend begins today with temperatures skyrocketing 5 to 15 degrees higher with another 10 to 25-degree jump in temperatures by Thursday and Friday.

Morning clouds may produce patchy drizzle with clouds giving way to sunny skies by the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will build the rest of the week leading to summer-like temperatures for the second half of the week. Temperatures will soar 15 to 25 degrees above average with record highs within reach when the heat peaks Thursday and Friday. Expect 80s at the coast, 90s inland, 80s in the mountains and 100 in the desert on the hottest days.

Cooling begins Saturday when temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees with another 10 to 15-degree drop on Sunday when highs will trend near average. This weekend we'll see 70s dropping to 60s for the coast and mountains, 80s cooling to 70s inland while the deserts will drop from 100 to the mid-90s.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 65-77°

Deserts: 90-94°

