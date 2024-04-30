Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 30, 2024: Pleasant conditions this week before a weekend cooldown

San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 30, 2024: Pleasant conditions this week before a weekend cooldown
Posted at 7:10 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 10:10:40-04

Patchy fog blanketing the valleys and coastline will mix out, leading to another pleasant day.

A storm system passing well to the north will enhance the onshore flow and spread the marine layer farther inland by Wednesday morning, with areas of fog impacting the inland valleys. Clouds will clear to sunny skies and warm days, with highs trending near 5 degrees above normal.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, with highs near 70 at the coast and nearly 80 inland.

A weak disturbance will usher in a slight weekend cool-down, more clouds, and a slight chance of showers on Cinco de Mayo, while gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 66-74°
Inland: 75-80°
Mountains: 71-81°
Deserts: 92-95°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018