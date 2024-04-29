Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 29, 2024: Spring-like weather on tap as we wrap up April

Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 09:57:23-04

Spring-like conditions are on tap for most of the week, with a slight warm-up towards the second half. As onshore flow continues, the marine layer will continue to back off, becoming more confined to the coastline through Wednesday. Each morning, expect foggy conditions with reduced visibility along coastal and inland communities.

Daytime highs won't change much this week. However, we have a slight warm-up as high pressure nudges California on Thursday, ushering in a gradual warming pattern. By then, daytime highs will soar into the low 80s inland.

The weekend starts warm, then temperatures plummet for Cinco de Mayo into the 60s and 70s.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 67-75°
Inland: 75-80°
Mountains: 70-80°
Deserts: 91-95°

