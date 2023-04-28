San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 28, 2023: Temperature roller coaster ramps up

Today will be very similar to yesterday with areas of fog this morning due to a shallow marine layer giving way to sunny skies by mid to late morning, though stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches into the afternoon. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the stretch but above normal temperatures, by 5 to 15 degrees away from the coast, continue through Sunday.

The warmer weather is due to high pressure over the west and weak to mild Santa Ana winds. The winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 30mph for the inland and mountain areas.

The temperature roller coaster continues into next week as temperatures plummet 10 to 30 degrees from Saturday to Tuesday! Expect May Gray to roll in just as we change the month on the calendar and we even have a chance of drizzle to a few light showers Tuesday through Thursday as a trough of low pressure dives south.

We're going to trade our 70s and 80s most of the county has enjoyed this week for 60s next week while the mountains will drop into the 50s! In the deserts the drop will be a welcome change from the 100s we'll see through the weekend cooling to the 80s by Tuesday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 76-83°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 101-105°

