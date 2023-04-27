San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 27, 2023: Coastal fog, warm inland

Areas of fog this morning due to a shallower marine layer will give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning, though stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches into the afternoon. A repeat day tomorrow becoming slightly warmer Saturday then Sunday will be similar to today.

High pressure building over the west coupled with mild Santa Ana winds will lead to the bump in temperatures the rest of the week. Temperatures will be trending anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above average into the weekend, with Saturday the warmest day of the stretch. The winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 40mph for the inland and mountain areas.

Drastic changes next week as we head into May with temperatures plummeting 10 to nearly 30 degrees from Saturday to Tuesday! Expect May Gray to roll in just as we change the month on the calendar and we even have a chance of drizzle to a few light showers Tuesday into Wednesday as a trough of low pressure dives south.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-72°

Inland: 75-83°

Mountains: 70-85°

Deserts: 97-100°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.