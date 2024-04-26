San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 26, 2024: A mild, showery and windy end to the workweek

We have one more day of drizzly, windy, and cool conditions until weekend sunshine prevails.

Today, onshore flow peaks and damaging winds will continue to target mountain slopes and deserts. Isolated gusts could reach up to 65mph. Meanwhile, we'll have a good breeze for the coast and valleys.

A Wind Advisory for the county's eastern half continues through 11 p.m.

We'll continue to have drizzle and light showers blanket the county through the late afternoon. By the early evening, we'll have partial clearing before the marine layer returns this evening. You may want to have a light rain jacket on hand tonight if you have plans because tonight, there is a chance for widespread isolated showers.

Today will be cooler by a few degrees and well below average. Onshore winds will weaken by Saturday, and the marine layer will gradually become shallower, with sunshine prevailing by the afternoon.

Temperatures this weekend will remain mild and just shy of average.

Then, by next week, high pressure will re-develop with a warming pattern on tap through mid-week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 63-66°

Mountains: 50-60°

Deserts: 75-79°

