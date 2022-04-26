San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 26, 2022: Cooling begins

The temperature roller coaster continues with plummeting temperatures through Thursday before warming back up this weekend.

Temperatures drop 5 to 15 degrees today with another 5 to 15-degree drop in temperatures by Thursday. High clouds will build through the day today which should lead to a colorful sunrise and sunset!

The sea-breeze is back and will build through Thursday as two storms pass by to the north. This will bring gusty westerly winds to the mountains and deserts of 25 to 45mph in the afternoons and evenings.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each night and morning through Thursday and will shrink heading into the weekend.

Temperatures warm back up Friday into the weekend when we'll see 60s and 70s for most of the county under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 76-83°

Mountains: 66-80°

Deserts: 93-98°

