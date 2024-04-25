San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 25, 2024: Cool, drizzly and windy end to workweek

A cut-off low-pressure system stalled over southern California will continue to amplify onshore flow, ushering in clouds, cool temperatures, and high winds.

Thursday morning is overcast and mild, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Low-level clouds could squeeze out light showers and heavy mist, but this afternoon, we'll have partial clearing with primarily dry conditions.

When the heat peaks this afternoon, daytime highs will only reach the mid-60s, up to 15 degrees cooler than they should be.

As onshore flow strengthens, expect a solid breeze across the coast and valleys, with the strongest winds targeting the mountain slopes and deserts. A Wind Advisory went into place overnight for the county's eastern half, lasting through 11 P.M. Friday. Winds out of the west will range between 30-40mph, with isolated gusts up to 60mph.

On Friday, onshore flow peaks with cloudy and drizzly conditions throughout the day. Projected totals have the coast and valleys collecting anywhere from a few hundredths to a couple tenths of an inch, but slick roads could wreak havoc for morning commuters. Meanwhile, some of the mountain communities could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain by Friday night.

By Saturday afternoon, onshore flow weakens, and mostly sunny conditions are expected. Despite drying out, temperatures will remain mild and slightly below seasonal.

Then, by early next week, high-pressure re-develops, and sunshine prevails.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-65°

Inland: 56-62°

Mountains: 53-62°

Deserts: 77-81°

