San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 25, 2023: Fair today then warming up

Thick marine layer clouds will be slow to clear today with uneven clearing near the coast. Temperatures near average for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts are trending 5 to 10 degrees above average under sunny skies.

Tomorrow will be our transition day to warmer and sunnier weather. We'll start with thick clouds with better clearing into the afternoon and slightly warmer temperatures. High pressure building over the west coupled with mild Santa Ana winds will lead to a bump in temperatures the rest of the week.

Temperatures will warm 5 to nearly 15 degrees by Saturday which will be the warmest day of the week with highs 5 to 10 degrees above average. The winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 30mph for the inland and mountain areas.

Cooling begins Sunday as a trough of low pressure dives south with greater cooling next week, a return of the marine layer and possibly some light rain as we head into May.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 70-74°

Mountains: 70-79°

Deserts: 94-98°

