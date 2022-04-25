San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 25, 2022: Heat peaks today!

The temperature roller coaster continues this week with the heat peaking today as highs soar 10 to nearly 20 degrees above average for the coast and valleys before temperatures come crashing down by week's end.

Weak Santa Ana winds will blow out of the northeast at 10 to 30mph with the lowest humidity between 5 and 15% leading to elevated fire danger.

The sea-breeze returns Tuesday ushering in a 5 to 10-degree drop in temperatures and more clouds. Temperatures plummet 15 to 25 degrees by Thursday when we'll see 60s for most of the county. The marine layer will return each night and morning spreading farther inland by Thursday.

Temperatures warm back up Friday into the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 76-83°

Inland: 85-92°

Mountains: 62-80°

Deserts: 90-95°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry