San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 24, 2022: Turning up the heat!

Temperatures jump 8 to 13 degrees warmer today with an even warmer day tomorrow with mild Santa Ana winds. Highs will trend 10 to 15 degrees above average for the coast and inland areas.

Monday will be the hottest day with mostly 80s and some 90s inland. The mountains and deserts will be warmer tomorrow and Tuesday.

Mild Santa Ana winds will blow out of the northeast at 15 to 35mph and isolated higher gusts for the typically windier spots.

The sea-breeze returns Tuesday ushering in the beginning of a cooling trend though temperatures will still trend above normal. Greater cooler for the second half of the workweek with a return of the marine layer. Fair weather sticks around into next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 73-80°

Inland: 82-88°

Mountains: 60-77°

Deserts: 85-90°

