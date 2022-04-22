San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 22, 2022: Cool, windy with morning showers

Spotty showers this morning may lead to a slow morning commute. Showers will taper off in the mid to late morning with the best chance for any lingering showers later today near the mountains.

Rainfall totals will average between .05 to .25" with isolated amounts closer to .50" from the coast to the mountains. Anything this late in the season would be helpful as our deficit is over 3 inches.

Today will be the coldest day of the week with temperatures trending 5 to 20 degrees below average! Gusty winds will continue with westerly gusts of 20 to 30mph for the coast and valleys with stronger winds of 40 to 60mph in the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory continues until 6pm.

Temperatures warm quickly this weekend with a 5 to 15-degree jump from today to Saturday with another 10-degree jump by Sunday, even hotter Monday as Santa Ana winds develop. We'll see 60s Saturday warming into the 70s Sunday for the coast and mountains, 70s inland warming into the 80s with 80s warming into the 90s in the desert.

Elevated surf at the beaches with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect until 9pm tomorrow for waves of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents.

Monday will be the hottest day with 80s all the way to the coast and some 90s inland. The mountains and deserts will stay warmer through Wednesday while the coast and inland areas will start to cool as Santa Ana winds end and the sea-breeze returns.

Continued cooling into the end of the week with a return of marine layer clouds.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-64°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 41-56°

Deserts: 74-78°

