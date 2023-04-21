San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 21, 2023: Warming through the weekend

Another toasty day is on tap with daytime highs trending 5 to 15 degrees above our 30-year average.

We're waking up mild but warmer in the mid to upper 50s. By midday, temperatures will gradually climb to the mid to upper 70s along the coast and mountains, mid-80s inland, and mid-90s in the deserts.

The warming pattern continues through Saturday before temperatures plummet 10-15 degrees Sunday. Cooling continues through early next week when the marine layer has a stronger influence for the coastal communities.

By the end of next week, slight warming returns, but daytime highs will be at or near average. Have a great and safe weekend, and make sure to wear sunscreen!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-83

Inland: 82-88

Mountain: 68-74

Deserts: 85-95

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

