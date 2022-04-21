San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 21, 2022: Chance of showers tonight into tomorrow

Fair today but getting windier as a storm approaches from the northwest bringing occasional showers tonight into tomorrow.

Stronger winds will develop this afternoon continuing into Friday when gusts up to 35mph are expected for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will be under a Wind Advisory from 4pm today through 6pm tomorrow for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph, gusts to 60mph and isolated gusts near 70mph.

Isolated to scattered showers are expected tonight into tomorrow with the best chance Friday morning; only a slight chance for any rain by tomorrow afternoon under clearing skies.

Forecast totals will average between .05 to .25" with isolated amounts closer to .50" from the coast to the mountains. Anything this late in the season would be helpful as our deficit is over 3 inches.

Temperatures warm quickly this weekend with a 5 to 10-degree jump from Friday to Saturday with another 10-degree jump by Sunday, even hotter Monday as Santa Ana winds develop. We'll see 60s Saturday warming into the 70s Sunday for the coast and mountains, 70s inland warming into the 80s with 80s warming into the 90s in the desert.

Warm weather is the trend into next week though a cooling trend begins on Tuesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 55-70°

Deserts: 85-90°

