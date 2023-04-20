San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 20, 2023: Warming up!

Warmer today by 5 to 11 degrees becoming even warmer tomorrow when the heat peaks! Temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average through Saturday.

Abundantly sunny skies with breezy afternoons will lead to really pleasant conditions.

Temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees from Saturday to Sunday for the coast and valleys as the marine layer returns in the overnight and morning hours. We won't see a big change in temperatures for the mountains and deserts due to the lack of marine layer influence there.

Fair weather sticks around into next week with 60s and 70s for most of the county but hot in the deserts in the 90s.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 64-77°

Deserts: 85-89°

