San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 2, 2024: Spring-like conditions before more rain end of week

Enjoy the spring-like weather from now through Wednesday, but be prepared for noticeable changes on Thursday as a cold winter-like storm approaches.

Winds have turned easterly overnight, blocking the marine layer and helping assist in a cooler start to the day.

This afternoon, daytime highs will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer. On Wednesday, the warmth peaks and highs will be closer to seasonal in the low 70s along the coast and upper 70s inland.

On Thursday, we'll have noticeable changes ahead of rain on Friday. Clouds will gradually increase, temperatures will drop, and winds pick up. We'll likely have patchy drizzle and light showers starting early Thursday and lasting through the day. Then, on Friday, showers turn moderate. Projected totals are relatively light, between .25-.75 inches of rain.

The snow levels will also come crashing nearly 3,000 feet from the Arctic air attached to this storm system. Julian will likely receive a few inches, while Palomar and Laguna Mountains will likely get several inches of snowpack.

Temperatures will also drop. By Friday, some of the inland communities will see a 20 to 35-degree drop, so soak in the 70s and the vitamin D while you can!

We'll dry out and slightly warm up by Saturday afternoon. Conditions will remain tranquil until another round of showers arrives Tuesday, with showers as early as Monday night.

Tuesday’s Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 61-69°

Deserts: 79-82°

