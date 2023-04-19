San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 19, 2023: Transitioning to warmer weather

Today will be our transition day to warmer weather with a mix of sun and clouds today and temperatures still trending several degrees below average.

It won't be as windy as yesterday but still breezy in the afternoons through Friday with westerly gusts of 15 to 30mph.

A shallower marine layer Thursday may lead to patchy morning fog but will clear out quickly. Temperatures warm 5 to 10 degrees tomorrow with another 5 to 10-degree jump in temperatures Friday and Saturday when we expect mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and mid-90s in the deserts.

Temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees from Saturday to Sunday for the coast and valleys though the warm weather sticks around in the mountains and deserts. The marine layer will return early next week each night and morning for the coast and valleys with fair weather in the afternoons, near average.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-66°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 57-70°

Deserts: 82-86°

