San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 18, 2023: Cool now but warming up soon

Thick marine layer clouds are producing anything from sprinkles to patchy drizzle this morning. Expect uneven clearing into the afternoon again today with more of a May Gray-type day as a storm passes through the Pacific Northwest and associated trough impacts our weather locally.

Gusty winds continue today in the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory in effect until 5am tomorrow for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 60mph. It remains breezy tomorrow but gusts will be less than 45mph in the mountains and deserts. The coast and valleys will be breezy through tomorrow with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph.

Tomorrow will be our transition day out of this pattern with better clearing into the afternoon, though still cool temperatures, mostly 5 to 10 degrees below average.

A shallower marine layer Thursday may lead to patchy morning fog but will clear out quickly. Temperatures warm 5 to 10 degrees Wednesday to Thursday with another 10 to 15-degree jump in temperatures Friday and Saturday. Expect mid-70s at the coast, mid to upper 80s inland, 70s in the mountains and mid-90s in the deserts.

Temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees Saturday to Sunday, though still trending slightly above average with the warm weather sticking around into early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 55-66°

Deserts: 85-89°

