San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 15, 2024: A rapid warm-up on tap this week

As the storm system exits the region, some leftover clouds continue to linger, but overall, a nice day is on tap.

Over the weekend, the storm brought varying amounts of rainfall. The mountains saw the most, with a little over half an inch. In the north county, including Carlsbad, communities received about a quarter of an inch, while the south bay got a few hundredths of an inch.

High pressure will assist in a warming pattern with a significant temperature jump on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will soar about 10 to 15 degrees by mid-week when the heat peaks. Daytime highs for the coast will settle in the 70s, while the inland valleys will hover near 80.

There is no rain in the forecast this week. However, we gradually cool down towards the second half of the week because of a passing low-pressure system to our north. By Wednesday night, onshore flow increases, amplifying wind activity especially for the mountain slopes and deserts.

Then, by the weekend, temperatures will start to rise. This weekend looks nearly perfect, with mostly 70s and sunshine.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 58-67°

Deserts: 79-82°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.