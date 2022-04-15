San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 15, 2022: Fair Easter Weekend

Beautiful weather with comfortable temperatures trending and the sea-breeze each afternoon will be the trend into Easter.

The marine layer has returned this morning and while it will clear to sunny skies today it will thicken tonight into tomorrow and some coastal areas may see stubborn clouds linger into the afternoon. The marine layer will deepen again into Easter morning clearing to sunshine for most areas by late morning.

Easter will bring temperatures trending near average in the mid-60s for the coast and mountains, low to mid- 70s inland and low to mid-90s in the deserts.

It will gusty in mountains and deserts each afternoon into the weekend with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

A touch warmer on Monday with fair weather sticking around into much of next week though the desert will see temperatures near 100 on Monday. By the end of next week we may get a chance of rain, which would be beneficial as our deficit sits near 3 inches and we are quickly nearing the end of the rainy season.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 63-69°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 61-75°

Deserts: 85-90°

