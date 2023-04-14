San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 14, 2023: Warming up with better clearing

Thick clouds this morning may produce patchy mist but it won't be as widespread as yesterday. Increasing sunshine into the afternoon and temperatures warming 5 to 10 degrees from yesterday, at least away from the coast.

Better clearing and continued warming into the weekend with Sunday the warmest day when temperatures will be trending near average. Expect mid-60s at the coast, 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s and 90s in the deserts this weekend.

Morning clouds and patchy fog for the coast and valleys each day into next week with uneven clearing along the coast and sunny skies by mid to late morning inland. Clouds will be slowest to clear Tuesday and Wednesday as a storm system passes through the Pacific Northwest which will also lead to a minor dip in temperatures.

Warming up again by the end of next week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 60-68°

Mountains: 50-65°

Deserts: 77-81°

