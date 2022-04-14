San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 14, 2022: Picture perfect for Opening Day!

The Padres Home Opener will be picture perfect with mostly sunny skies and temperatures between 64 to 60 degrees during the game. A lot more comfortable compared to the record-setting year last year when temperatures were near 90 degrees!

Beautiful weather for the rest of the week with comfortable temperatures trending near average and the sea-breeze each afternoon.

The marine layer returns overnight into tomorrow morning and spreads farther inland each day into Easter weekend. Stubborn clouds may linger into the afternoons near the coast.

Easter will bring morning clouds clearing to sunny skies for most of the county with highs trending near average in the mid-60s for the coast and mountains, low to mid- 70s inland and low to mid-90s in the deserts.

A touch warmer on Monday with comfortable weather sticking around into much of next week though the desert will see temperatures near 100 on Monday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 57-68°

Deserts: 83-87°

