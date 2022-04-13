San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 13, 2022: Pleasant into Easter

Today will be a touch warmer though temperatures will continue to trend slightly below average. Sunny and less windy today with fair weather the trend into Easter weekend.

At the beaches expect waves of 4 to 7 feet and strong rip currents with a Beach Hazard Statement in effect until 11am.

Temperatures warm slightly for the second half of the week into Easter Sunday. The marine layer will return in the overnight and morning hours Friday and spread farther inland into the weekend.

Easter weekend will bring morning clouds clearing to sunny skies with highs trending near average with mid-60s for the coast and mountains, low to mid- 70s inland and low to mid-90s in the deserts.

A touch warmer early next week with 60s and 70s continuing from the coast to the mountains with 90s in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 68-73°

Mountains: 52-65°

Deserts: 76-80°

