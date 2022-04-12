San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 12, 2022: Brisk & breezy today

Today will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees below average! Sunshine returns today but it will be windier for the coast and valleys.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 1 to 7pm for the coast and inland areas due to westerly gusts of 20 to 35mph. It won't be as windy as it was in the mountains and deserts yesterday but gusts of 30 to 50mph will still be possible.

These winds may cause damage so precautions should be made to not park near or under trees, pay attention to your surroundings and secure any outdoor items you don't want to blow away.

At the beaches expect waves of 4 to 7 feet and strong rip currents with a Beach Hazard Statement in effect until 11am Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory and Gale Warning are also in effect through 5 a.m. Wednesday due to choppy water and strong winds.

Temperatures warm slightly for the second half of the week into Easter Sunday.

Easter weekend will bring morning clouds clearing to sunny skies with highs trending near average with 60s for the coast and mountains, low to mid- 70s inland and low-90s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 44-57°

Deserts: 75-78°

