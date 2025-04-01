San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 1, 2025: Less rain but high winds and cold temps continue to linger

The week kicked off with cool and damp conditions across much of the county. While drier weather is on the way, brisk winds and chilly temperatures will persist, keeping highs 5 to 15 degrees below average today.

This unsettled pattern will stick around through Thursday. Most of Tuesday will remain dry, but scattered showers will increase later tonight. Expect intermittent clouds and showers on Wednesday, with Thursday bringing the highest chance of rain.

Strong winds will continue to impact the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening through Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 2 AM Wednesday, with sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph and gusts reaching 45 to 65 mph. Coastal and valley areas will also see increasing winds, with a Wind Advisory starting at noon today through 2 AM Wednesday, bringing sustained westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Snow levels will hover between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, meaning higher elevations could see a light dusting—up to an inch possible for Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna, and Lookout Mountain.

Meanwhile, the beaches will be dealing with high surf through Wednesday, with waves of 5 to 8 feet and strong rip currents.

Relief is on the way by Friday as conditions dry out. A warmer and sunnier weekend is in store, with temperatures returning to normal by Saturday and climbing above average by early next week as high pressure builds over the West.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 60-63°

Mountains: 45-54°

Deserts: 67-72°

