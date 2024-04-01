San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 1, 2024: The month starts sunny and mild before rain end of week

Welcome to April! After a rather eventful weekend, we're in for a welcome change. Conditions will be tranquil and mild throughout the week, offering a much-needed break from the recent weather. However, we can expect more rain on Friday. Today, we're drying out, but there's a chance of a pop-up shower, particularly for the mountains, due to residual moisture.

Weekend rainfall totals:

Valley Center: 2.84"

Oceanside: 1.39"

Ramona: 1.87"

Escondido: 1.83"

San Diego Airport: 1.63"

Chula Vista: 0.83"

Weekend snowfall totals:

Snow Summit: 14"

Mt. Laguna: 5"

Palomar Mountain: 6"

Julian: 1.5"

We're seeing fewer clouds inland, resulting in a cooler start with scattered 40s and low 50s across our most popular neighborhoods. Meanwhile, the mountains wake up near and below freezing in the 20s and 30s.

Today's highs will be about 5 to 7 degrees warmer, marking the start of a gradual warming pattern. While it's still cooler than what we'd expect for this time of year, this trend is a promising sign. The warmth will peak on Wednesday, with daytime highs reaching the upper 70s inland and low 70s across the coastal communities.

By Thursday, we'll have noticeable changes ahead of rain on Friday. Clouds will gradually increase, and temperatures will drop. We could see some light showers late Thursday, but the bulk of rain will arrive on Friday. Preliminary totals are relatively light, between .25-75 inches of rain. The snow levels will also plummet, and Palomar and Laguna mountains could see more snow.

As of Monday morning, showers could continue to linger into Saturday, but the weekend looks mostly dry.

Follow the 10News Pinpoint Weather team to stay updated with the storm track.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-66

Valleys: 58-65

Mountains: 52-60

Deserts: 71-74

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.