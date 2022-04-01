Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 1, 2022: Cooler weekend, hot next week

Posted at 4:57 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 07:57:00-04

Thick marine layer clouds may produce a few sprinkles this morning with faster and better clearing to sunny skies. Slightly warmer today becoming a touch cooler over the weekend with a deepening marine layer.

Saturday will bring slow and uneven clearing of the marine layer while Sunday we may be stuck in the clouds all day.

Westerly winds will build this weekend leading to gusty winds in the mountains and deserts Sunday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will bring a 10 to 20-degree jump in temperatures with temperatures trending above average by Tuesday becoming even hotter by Thursday when we'll see 80s all the way to the coast and possibly 90s inland.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 63-67°
Inland: 67-72°
Mountains: 60-72°
Deserts: 85-89°

