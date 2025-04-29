San Diego's Tuesday April 29th forecast

Happy Tuesday San Diego!

I'd say today might be the best day weather wise across our region, we are much warmer than the temps we saw over the weekend and not even waking up to patchy fog!

Temperatures are on the rise, but not evenly across the board. For coastal and inland spots, tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week before things cool back down. However, mountain and desert areas will see their warmest temperatures by Friday, with desert highs climbing back into the low 90s.

Surf conditions remain elevated until tomorrow evening, with waves reaching 4 to 6 feet and some sets up to 7 feet. That means dangerous rip currents are still in play, so it’s best to leave the surfing and swimming to the pros!

Although we won't be seeing the marine layer today, expect to wake up to patchy fog along the coast and in inland areas tomorrow through Friday.

I'd say enjoy the warmer weather because by the weekend, all our region is expected to cool down by a lot! Just as an example, the mountains could see a dip of over 20 degrees by Sunday.

Saturday night and Sunday, will also bring us a chance for showers, so you might want to keep your umbrellas handy and plan ahead your weekend activities.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 63-72°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 63-75°

Deserts: 90-93°

