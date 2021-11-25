Watch
San Diego's Thanksgiving Weather Forecast Nov. 25: Gusty Santa Ana winds

A Red Flag Warning is in place through Friday evening for inland valleys and mountains.
Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 25, 2021
Happy Thanksgiving!

The big concern for this Thanksgiving holiday is the risk of fire. Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through the day Thursday, lingering into Friday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for inland valleys and San Diego County mountains. That warning expires at 6 p.m. Friday. Already Thursday morning, gusty winds have blown.

Here's a look at some observed gusts so far as of Thursday morning:
Hauser Mountain: 73 MPH
Sill Hill: 68 MPH
Hellhole Canyon: 61 MPH
Palomar Mountain lookout: 60 MPH
Alpine: 59 MPH
Campo: 47 MPH

In addition to the gusty winds, warm temperatures are also on tap for Thanksgiving. Highs will mostly stay in the upper 70s for a majority of the county, with 50s and 60s in the mountains.

Highs cool slightly into the weekend but for the next seven days, there will not be too much fluctuation.

Thursday's highs:
Coast: 76-81º
Inland: 76-81º
Mountains: 56-64º
Deserts: 73-78º

