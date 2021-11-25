San Diego's Thanksgiving Weather Forecast Nov. 25: Gusty Santa Ana winds

Happy Thanksgiving!

The big concern for this Thanksgiving holiday is the risk of fire. Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through the day Thursday, lingering into Friday. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for inland valleys and San Diego County mountains. That warning expires at 6 p.m. Friday. Already Thursday morning, gusty winds have blown.

Here's a look at some observed gusts so far as of Thursday morning:

Hauser Mountain: 73 MPH

Sill Hill: 68 MPH

Hellhole Canyon: 61 MPH

Palomar Mountain lookout: 60 MPH

Alpine: 59 MPH

Campo: 47 MPH

In addition to the gusty winds, warm temperatures are also on tap for Thanksgiving. Highs will mostly stay in the upper 70s for a majority of the county, with 50s and 60s in the mountains.

Highs cool slightly into the weekend but for the next seven days, there will not be too much fluctuation.

Thursday's highs:

Coast: 76-81º

Inland: 76-81º

Mountains: 56-64º

Deserts: 73-78º

