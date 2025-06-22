San Diego's Sunday June 22nd weather forecast

Happy Sunday San Diego!

We caught a break from June gloom for a bit, but looks like its back to partially cloudy skies for the coast all week. But inland areas, mountains and deserts will see plenty of sunshine today and looking ahead into the next work week.

Temps are slightly below average for this time of the year, even though it's officially summer now, we may not feel the extra heat until later.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 74-81°

Mountains: 73-81°

Deserts: 92-98

The mountains and deserts climb back to average by Wednesday, with the coast and inland areas not far behind on Thursday. Breezy conditions remain in the mountains and deserts, combined with low relative humidity, keeping our fire risk elevated for the rest of the weekend. Areas of blowing dust are expected as a result of winds in the 25-35 mph range, and some gusts around 55 mph.

Conditions will calm to start the work week, before the heat returns to the desert by mid-week.

Remember if youre headed to the county fair, even with partially cloudy skies, the UV can still get quite high so wear sunscreen. Have a great rest of your weekend!

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.