San Diego's Saturday forecast - Cooler temperatures, rain chances and gusty winds across our region

Happy Saturday San Diego!

It’s a chilly start to the weekend across our county, a big change from the warmer conditions we had earlier this week! Temperatures are running several degrees below average, and it’s feeling much cooler out there so make sure to layer up.

A Pacific storm is moving in, bringing some light rain chances throughout the day. It won’t be a huge storm, but it’s a good idea to keep your umbrella close just in case you catch a few showers. Rainfall totals are expected to stay light, with most areas picking up between .01” and .20”.

We could see a few isolated showers this morning and chances might pick up a bit late morning into the evening. Some showers may linger into early Sunday, but skies should start clearing later in the day.

There’s also a slight chance for thunderstorms over the mountains Saturday afternoon, with snow levels dropping to around 5,000 feet.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for our desert areas, where gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour. Blowing dust may impact visibility, and the advisory is set to expire Saturday night. Now is a good chance to bring outdoor furniture indoors or secure it outside!

While this weekend stays cooler than normal, a gradual warming trend is expected as we head into next week, then we'll finally feel a bit warm again.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 62-65°

Mountains: 48-57°

Deserts: 71-76°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

