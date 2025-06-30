San Diego's Monday June 30th forecast

Happy Monday San Diego!

We're starting the week off with similar temperatures than we saw over the weekend. Its warm! Especially in the deserts, where you can expect triple digits all week, peaking at its hottest on Thursday.

All our region is seeing slightly above than average temperatures for this time of the year, but in the next few days the coast, inland valleys and mountains will see a slight cool down.

Today's Highs:

Coast: 71-80°

Inland: 81-91°

Mountains: 84-92°

Deserts: 106-113°

In terms of sky cover, the coast will be partially cloudy today through Sunday, while the sun will shine in the inland valleys, mountains, and deserts all week long.

The slight cool down will be until Friday (4th of july!), that's when temperatures will pick back up to what they were starting off our week. Partially cloudy skies expected for the coast, while the rest of San Diego will see lots more sunshine.

Temperatures won't move much from there though the weekend and will be paired with mostly sunny skies before the whole county sees partly cloudy conditions next Sunday.

