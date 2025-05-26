San Diego's Memorial Day Forecast - Morning and night clouds and warmer days ahead!

Happy Memorial Day, San Diego!

Today marks the unofficial start of summer, but we're not feeling the extra heat just yet. Still, we’re in for a pretty pleasant holiday overall!

Temperatures will be just a touch warmer than what we saw over the weekend, though most areas are still running slightly below average. Coastal spots will wake up to that familiar marine layer, expect cloudy skies this morning, some sunshine by noon, and those clouds returning again tonight.

Heads up if you’re headed to the beach today:

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through tomorrow morning. Surf will be in the 3 to 6 foot range, with occasional sets reaching up to 7 feet. Use caution if you’re hitting the waves, especially with the strong rip currents expected!

Inland neighborhoods might see a little patchy fog early on today, but that should clear around noon. From there, most areas will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but cloud cover will come back in the late afternoon.

Out east, the mountains and deserts will be breezy, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some gusts could hit up to 35 mph, but there's no wind advisories in effect, and things should settle down by midweek.

Looking ahead, we’ve got a gradual warm-up coming. By Friday, temps across the board will climb a few degrees above average, so that summer feeling is on the way!

Today's Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 73-77°

Mountains: 70-77°

Deserts: 93-99°

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.